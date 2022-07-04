Trade deficit at a record in June amid rupee slump3 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 11:56 PM IST
Petroleum imports rose 94% in value to $20.73 bn from last year while coal imports more than tripled in June to $6.4 bn
NEW DELHI : India’s trade deficit widened to a record in June, adding further pressure on the Indian currency, which has hit new lows against the dollar in the past weeks.