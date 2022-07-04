Trade deficit at a record in June amid rupee slump

Economists expect the trade deficit to remain elevated through the fiscal, with the current account deficit expected to widen to more than 3% of GDP in FY23 from 1.2% in the previous year. “With a steady uptick in the size of the merchandise trade deficit over the course of the quarter, we expect the current account deficit to more than double to $30 billion in the first quarter of FY23, from the modest $13 billion in the previous quarter," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA. She added that the merchandise trade deficit is estimated to remain more than $20 billion in the remainder of 2022 and the current account deficit in the range of $100-105 billion, which is 3% of GDP in FY23. “However, robust services surpluses will partly absorb the shock," added Nayar.