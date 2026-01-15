India's trade deficit widens in December on sharp rise in imports

NEW DELHI: India’s merchandise trade deficit widened in December following a sharp rise in imports as demand for Indian goods in the US remained resilient despite steep 50% tariffs imposed on most shipments.

The goods trade deficit rose to $25.04 billion in December, up from $24.53 billion in the previous month and $20.63 billion in December 2024, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

Exports to the US, India’s largest overseas market, rose month-on-month in December, indicating that demand held up despite higher tariffs, even as exporters faced pricing and margin pressures.

However, bilateral trade between India and China also increased, with imports rising sharply alongside an improvement in exports, reflecting continued dependence on Chinese intermediate and electronic goods.

At the aggregate level, the combined merchandise and services trade position deteriorated in December from a year earlier. Total exports (merchandise plus services) slipped marginally to $74.01 billion last month from $74.77 billion in December 2024, while total imports jumped to $80.94 billion from $76.23 billion. As a result, the overall trade deficit widened sharply to $6.92 billion from $1.46 billion a year earlier, the commerce ministry data showed.

Merchandise exports rose to $38.51 billion in December from $37.80 billion a year ago, even as merchandise imports surged to $63.55 billion from $58.43 billion, reflecting strong domestic demand for crude oil, electronics and capital goods.

Services exports eased to $35.50 billion from $36.97 billion, while services imports declined marginally to $17.38 billion from $17.80 billion.

Engineering goods The single biggest driver of export growth during the year continued to be engineering goods, with cumulative exports rising to $90.73 billion for April-December 2025 from $87.34 billion in the year-earlier period, reflecting sustained overseas demand for machinery, transport equipment and auto components.

Electronic goods exports recorded a sharp jump to $35.27 billion during April-December from $26.11 billion a year earlier. Experts said the rise is clearly capacity- and investment-led, driven by mobile phone and electronics manufacturing, making it a structural trend rather than a one-off spike.

Gems and jewellery exports edged down to $21.22 billion from $21.39 billion in the April-December period, indicating that while monthly movements may vary, overall exports remain largely flat and driven by price and inventory cycles rather than volume growth.

Drugs and pharmaceuticals exports increased to $23.11 billion from $21.72 billion, while organic and inorganic chemicals exports were largely steady at $21.15 billion compared with $21.26 billion a year earlier, reflecting stable demand from regulated markets and contract manufacturing.

On the imports side, crude oil and petroleum products remained the largest driver, though cumulative imports moderated to $135.43 billion from $141.44 billion. Imports of electronic goods surged to $84.65 billion from $72.32 billion, underlining continued reliance on overseas components, while gold imports rose to $49.39 billion from $48.51 billion.

Trade data for April-December show total exports rising to $634.26 billion from $607.93 billion, while imports climbed to $730.84 billion from $696.37 billion. This pushed the cumulative trade deficit up to $96.58 billion from $88.43 billion, suggesting that import-led pressures continue to weigh on India’s external balance despite steady export momentum.

US, China The trade data underlined the diverging roles played by the US and China in India’s external trade, with the US consolidating its position as India’s largest export destination while China remains the dominant source of imports.

Exports to the US rose to $65.88 billion during April-December from $60.03 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting sustained demand for engineering goods, electronics, pharmaceuticals and auto components despite higher tariffs.

Exports to China increased to $14.25 billion from $10.42 billion, indicating a modest recovery, though the trade balance continues to remain heavily skewed in China’s favour.

India’s dependence on China deepened further, with imports surging to $95.95 billion during April-December, compared with $84.57 billion a year earlier, driven largely by electronic goods, machinery and critical industrial inputs. The resulting trade gap with China remains the largest among India’s trading partners. Imports from the US rose to $39.43 billion from $34.94 billion, reflecting higher purchases of crude oil, LNG and technology-related products, even as the bilateral trade balance remains favourable for India.

The UAE emerged as a key trade partner, with exports rising to $28.92 billion from $26.90 billion, while imports increased to $49.55 billion from $45.77 billion, largely due to energy and precious metal flows.