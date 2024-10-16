India's goods trade deficit narrows to a five-month low in September

NEW DELHI: India’s goods trade deficit narrowed to a five-month low in September, driven by a modest rise in merchandise exports compared to the previous year. However, exports declined sequentially, indicating that the momentum remains fragile. Imports, in value terms, hit their lowest since May, reflecting softer demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trade deficit—the difference between exports and imports—stood at $20.78 billion in September, down from $29.65 billion in August, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday. For context, the deficit was at $23.5 billion in July, $20.98 billion in June, $23.78 billion in May, and $19.1 billion in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the trade deficit to come in higher, at around $25 billion, suggesting that the narrower gap in September offers some relief.

Trade dynamics In value terms, merchandise exports rose marginally to $34.58 billion in September from $34.41 billion in the year-ago period. However, this annual increase was accompanied by a slight sequential decline from August's $34.71 billion.

Export values have fluctuated in recent months, standing at $33.98 billion in July, $35.20 billion in June, and $38.13 billion in May, indicating volatile global demand.

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal emphasized the resilience of Indian exports despite challenging conditions. "Engineering goods, a crucial sector, now account for nearly a quarter of all exports," Barthwal said, adding growth in organic and inorganic chemicals, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and ready-made garments have helped exports.

"Despite global headwinds, these sectors have driven India's export growth, positioning the country as a significant player in global trade," he added.

Merchandise imports stood at $55.36 billion in September, slightly above $54.49 billion in the same month last year, but down significantly from August's $64.36 billion. The decline suggests weakening domestic demand.

Imports have also shown variability in recent months, registering $57.48 billion in July, $56.18 billion in June, and $61.91 billion in May.

Services sector India's services exports rose to $30.61 billion in September from $28.42 billion in the same period last year.

Services exports stood at $30.69 billion in August, $28.43 billion in July, $30.27 billion in June, $30.16 billion in May, and $29.57 billion in April.

Services imports also increased, reaching $16.32 billion in September, up from $14.58 billion a year earlier. In August, services imports stood at $15.7 billion, compared with $14.55 billion in July, $17.29 billion in June, $17.28 billion in May, and $16.97 billion in April.

The combined value of merchandise and services exports reached $65.19 billion in September, slightly lower than $65.40 billion in August but higher than $62.42 billion in July. In September 2023, the total stood at $62.83 billion.

Meanwhile, the overall trade deficit, including both services and merchandise, widened to $6.49 billion in September, up from $6.23 billion during the same period last year.

Global headwinds Barthwal acknowledged that India's exports continue to face challenges from slowing global growth, geopolitical tensions in West Asia and Ukraine, and disruptions along the Red Sea trade routes.

In April, the World Trade Organization had forecast a recovery in global merchandise trade in 2024, following a weak 2023 marked by inflation and high energy prices. The WTO expects trade volumes to grow by 2.6% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025, though geopolitical risks remain.

India's export drivers During the first half of FY25 (April-September 2024), engineering goods, electronics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and ready-made garments were key drivers of merchandise exports.

