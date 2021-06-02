NEW DELHI: India’s trade deficit touched an eight-month low in May at $6.3 billion as rising external demand kept exports robust while the second wave of the pandemic dented domestic demand with a dip in imports.

Preliminary trade data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday showed merchandise exports remained above the $30 billion mark for the third month in row at $32.2 billion, while imports fell to their lowest in six months to $38.5 billion.

The top increases in exports came from - petroleum (200%), engineering goods (53%), gems & jewellery (179%), top declines were seen in drugs and pharmaceuticals (-5.4%), fruits and vegetables (-10.6%) and oil seeds (-7%). Imports were driven by - petroleum products (164%), precious stones (490%) and electronic goods (48%), with declines in silver (-95%), transport equipment (-15%) and iron and steel (-3%).

Prospects of a quick recovery in world trade have improved as merchandise trade expanded more rapidly than expected in the second half of last year, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said last month. The volume of world merchandise trade is expected to increase 8% in 2021 after having fallen 5.3% in 2020, continuing its rebound from the collapse following the coronavirus pandemic that bottomed out in the second quarter of last year, according to new estimates from the WTO.

Meanwhile, a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has overwhelmed India’s healthcare system, forcing most states to impose lockdowns, which are expected to delay the recovery in domestic economic activity. Moody’s Investors Service has slashed its FY22 economic growth forecast for India to 9.3% from 13.7% estimated earlier, citing a negative impact of the renewed surge in covid infections.

