Trade deficit narrows to eight-month low in May

Prospects of a quick recovery in world trade have improved as merchandise trade expanded more rapidly than expected in the second half of last year, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said last month. The volume of world merchandise trade is expected to increase 8% in 2021 after having fallen 5.3% in 2020, continuing its rebound from the collapse following the coronavirus pandemic that bottomed out in the second quarter of last year, according to new estimates from the WTO.

