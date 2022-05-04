BENGALURU : India’s exports remained robust, recording the highest ever shipments in April, but the high value of imports due to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict caused the trade deficit to widen slightly over the previous month.

Merchandise exports grew by 24.22% from a year ago to touch $38.19 bn, while imports grew by 26.55% to $58.26 bn, leaving a trade deficit of $20.07 bn during the month, up from $18.69 bn in March, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Tuesday.

Imports were led by high value shipments of petroleum, coal, and chemicals due to the escalation of global commodity prices as the Ukraine war continued for the third month, disrupting supplies.

Petroleum imports were 81% higher in value terms over the same month last year at $19.5 billion.

Coal imports grew by 136.3% in April to $4.7 billion, and organic and inorganic chemicals imports grew by 47% to $3.29 billion over the year. Meanwhile, gold imports declined by 73% during the month to $1.68 bn.

The non-oil, non-gems and jewellery imports, which signify industrial activity in the economy, grew by 29.6% year-on-year to $34.43 billion in April, but were lower than $36.18 bn in March.

Economists expect the trade deficit or the gap between India’s exports and imports to remain elevated through 2022-23.

“Unless commodity prices recede appreciably, we expect the merchandise trade deficit to print above $20 billion in a majority of the months of FY2023," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.

She added that the increase in the merchandise trade deficit from $15.3 billion in April 2021 to $20.1 billion in April 2022 was entirely on account of oil.

“Although the non-oil trade deficit remained stable, there was a shift in its composition, with a plunge in gold imports being offset by a rise in non-oil non-gold imports such as coal and chemicals, an unsavoury yet expected fallout of the higher commodity prices engendered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict," added Nayar.

Brent crude has been quite volatile, and stood at $107 billion per barrel on Monday compared with nearly $100 billion/barrel at the beginning of April and a record high of $139 billion/barrel in mid-March.

As for exports, petroleum products reported a 113% growth over the corresponding month last year at $7.73 billion. Other than oil, outbound shipments in April were led by the strong performance of electronic goods and chemicals, which grew by 64% and 26%. Engineering goods and ready-made garments exports grew by 15.3% and 16.4% respectively.

Exporters flagged challenges including high logistics costs and an unprecedented increase in raw material costs. “These have been hurting the engineering as well as other sectors… The government is well aware of the issues facing the sector and we hope policy actions would be taken to minimize the impact," said Mahesh Desai, chairman, Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC). He added that free trade deals with the UAE and Australia are expected to give a boost to engineering goods, while proposed pacts with the UK and Canada would give further impetus to overall exports from India.

India’s exports grew at a record $419 billion in 2021-22, exceeding the target for by $19 billion. The government is yet to announce a target for the current fiscal in view of the uncertainty arising from geopolitical risks. The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April stood at $27.16 billion, posting a 14.38% growth over the corresponding month last year.

