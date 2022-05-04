Trade deficit widens in Apr on high global commodity prices

Exporters flagged challenges including high logistics costs and an unprecedented increase in raw material costs. “These have been hurting the engineering as well as other sectors… The government is well aware of the issues facing the sector and we hope policy actions would be taken to minimize the impact," said Mahesh Desai, chairman, Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC). He added that free trade deals with the UAE and Australia are expected to give a boost to engineering goods, while proposed pacts with the UK and Canada would give further impetus to overall exports from India.