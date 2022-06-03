India’s trade deficit widened to a monthly record in May, as imports grew pricier because of high global crude and commodity prices, while exports grew at a marginally slower pace.

India’s merchandise exports grew by 15.46% in May but touched a three-month low of $37.29 billion, while imports grew by 56.14% on-year to $60.62 billion, leaving a widened trade deficit of $23.33 billion during the month, up from $20.11 billion in April, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry on Thursday showed.

The trade deficit stood at $6.8 billion in May last year.

Imports were led by high value shipments of gold, petroleum, coal, and chemicals because of escalation of global commodity prices as the war in Ukraine continued for the fourth month disrupting supplies.

Economists expect the trade deficit, or the gap between India’s exports and imports, to remain elevated through 2022-23.

“With the base effect catching up, the pace of growth of merchandise exports and later imports is expected to moderate while remaining high, as commodity prices are showing a renewed uptrend. We believe that the merchandise trade deficit is expected to trend between $20 billion and $25 billion in most of the months of the FY23," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.

Petroleum imports were 91.6% higher in value terms over the same month last year at $18.14 billion.

Gold imports grew by 760% to $5.8 billion in May on a y-o-y basis, though it was lower sequentially than the $6.23 billion in April.

Coal imports grew by 167% y-o-y in May to $5.3 billion and organic and inorganic chemicals imports grew by 33% to $3.06 billion.

The non-oil, non- gems and jewellery imports, which signify industrial activity in the economy grew by 27.2% y-o-y to $33.61 billion in May, but were lower than the $35.68 billion in April.

The price of Brent crude oil has been quite volatile and was $113 per barrel as on Thursday compared to $107 per barrel during the same time last month, nearly $100 per barrel in the beginning of April, and a record $139 per barrel in mid March.

“Elevated commodity prices and higher demand is having its impact of May trade deficit. Crude, coal, gold, all have contributed towards higher trade deficit. All eyes are on the Opec decision and its impact on crude prices," said Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist, India Ratings and Research.

Exports of petroleum products reported a 52.7% growth over the corresponding month of last year at $8.1 billion.

Other than oil, the outbound shipments in May were led by the strong performance of electronic goods and ready made garments, which grew by 41.4% and 23%, respectively. Engineering goods and chemicals exports grew by 7.84% and 12% respectively.

Exporters flagged challenges including high logistics cost and unprecedented increase in raw material costs. “In the short and medium term there are fears of demand slowdown in advanced economies which could potentially dent the ongoing momentum," said Mahesh Desai, chairman, Engineering Exports Promotion Council. The recent reduction in excise duty on auto fuel was a much-needed relief, he said.