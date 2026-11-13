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Trade deficit widens to 1-year high of $39.88 billion in October on record imports

Exports and imports both recorded strong growth during the month, although the increase in imports outpaced export growth in absolute terms

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Published13 Nov 2026, 04:30 PM IST
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India’s merchandise trade deficit widened to a one-year high in October as festive-season demand, higher crude oil prices and a sharp rebound in gold purchases pushed imports to a record level.

The trade deficit, which represents the difference between merchandise exports and imports, increased to $39.88 billion in October from $30.21 billion in September, according to government data released on Friday. The latest figure was significantly higher than the market estimate of $33.30 billion.

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Exports and imports both recorded strong growth during the month, although the increase in imports outpaced export growth in absolute terms.

India’s merchandise exports surged 45% year-on-year to a record $49.47 billion in October, reflecting strong growth in outbound shipments.

However, imports climbed 16.5% from a year earlier to an all-time high of $89.35 billion, widening the gap between exports and imports.

Petroleum products, electronics and machinery were among the major contributors to the increase in imports during the month, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said.

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