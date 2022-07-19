Trade deficit with China widens despite move to cut dependency4 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 11:25 PM IST
- Imports from China grew by 12.75% in the first two months of the current fiscal; exports to China dropped 31%
BENGALURU, NEW DELHI : Just over two years after issuing a clarion call for building a self-reliant nation, India’s trade deficit with China is on the rise. From electrical machinery and spectacles to cars, railway parts, headphones, memory cards, inorganic chemicals and petroleum products, imports from China have reported a sharp spike in the first two months of the current fiscal.