Trade deficit with China widens despite move to cut dependency

Data released by China’s General Administration of Customs (GAC) last week showed trade between China and India was on course to hit $100 billion for the second straight year, touching $57.5 billion in the January to June period. But this trade is heavily tilted in favour of China. A commerce department official said India’s total merchandise imports in the January-June period grew 39.6% to $361.1 billion, but those from China grew 25.4%. “India’s trade deficit with China had increased drastically from $1.5 billion in 2004-05 to $36 billion in 2013-14. However, growth in trade deficit has been brought under control from $48 billion in 2014-15 to $73 billion in 2021-22 (1.5 times)," the official said.