Trade, economic growth will retain its momentum in 2023-24: Govt

The Central government on Friday retained a positive outlook for India's economic growth for the fiscal years 2023-24. In the 'Monthly Economic Report July 2022,' the government noted that the private sector and banking sector balance sheets are healthy and there is an appetite to borrow and to lend respectively. "Barring further adverse shocks to commodity prices, India’s terms of trade, economic growth will consolidate and retain its momentum into 2023-24," the Centre highlighted.

