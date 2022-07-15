Trade gap widens to record even as exports touch $40bn

The deficit, which is the gap between exports and imports, is 172% higher than $9.6 billion in June last year. The previous highest trade deficit of $24.29 billion was in May, and the June figure marks a 65% increase. Imports of two commodities were largely responsible for this jump: the value of petroleum, crude and petroleum products was up 11.5% sequentially while coal was up by as much as 25.1%.