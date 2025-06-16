New Delhi: Amid the ongoing US–China trade war, India appears to be emerging as a beneficiary, particularly in exports to the United States, as China’s shipments to the American market have taken a sharp hit, according to trade data from both nations analysed by Mint . The latest figures for May 2025, released by China’s General Administration of Customs on 10 June and India’s Commerce Ministry on 16 June, show a clear realignment in global trade flows, with China redirecting its exports to markets like India, the 27-nation European Union, and the 10-member ASEAN bloc.

China’s overall exports in May rose by 4.6% year-on-year—from $302.1 billion to $316.2 billion—but its exports to the United States plummeted by 34.5%, falling from $44 billion in May 2024 to just $28.8 billion in May 2025, the data showed.

This sharp decline is being offset by rising exports to the EU (up 12% to $49.5 billion), ASEAN (up 15% to $58.4 billion) and India (up 12.4% to $11.13 billion). The redirection of Chinese exports raises fresh concerns about potential dumping and unfair trade practices in alternative markets.

India’s own trade patterns are also shifting. While its overall merchandise imports dipped marginally by 1.8%—from $61.7 billion in May 2024 to $60.6 billion this May—this decline was mainly due to lower shipments of oil, gold, and diamonds. Excluding these three categories, India’s imports actually jumped 12%, rising from $36.8 billion to $41.2 billion.

This trend is also visible in tax collections. India’s earnings from Integrated GST (IGST) on imports jumped by 72.9% in May 2025 compared to a year ago—rising from ₹24,510 crore to ₹42,370 crore. Since petroleum products are not taxed under GST, this sharp increase mainly reflects a rise in imports of other goods like electronics, machinery, and industrial products.

Electronics and machinery led the import growth. Electronics imports rose 27.5% to $9.1 billion, while machinery and computer-related imports jumped 22% to $5 billion. Much of this increase came from China. Combined imports from China and Hong Kong surged 22.4% in May—from $9.8 billion in 2024 to $12 billion in 2025.

India’s exports to the US also grew sharply, rising 17.3% to $8.8 billion, led by higher shipments of smartphones and electronics. The growth highlights India's strategic position in the evolving supply chain as American buyers diversify sourcing away from China.

“The trade data clearly signals that global supply chains are adapting rapidly. But the shift also brings new vulnerabilities," said Ajay Srivastava, co-founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). “India must be vigilant against import surges from China and ensure that trade remedies are available if there is any sign of dumping."

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East—especially involving Iran, Israel, the Houthis and Hamas—pose fresh risks for India. “If the Strait of Hormuz faces disruption, it could significantly raise logistics and energy costs for Indian exporters," said Srivastava.

“The engineering exports sector continues to show resilience despite persistent global challenges. While it recorded a marginal dip in shipments during May 2025, the cumulative number stays positive," said Pankaj Chadha, chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC).

As per the official data, engineering goods exports declined 0.8% year-on-year in May this year to $9.89 billion as compared to $9.97 billion in the same month last year. Cumulatively, engineering exports during April-May period of FY26 stand at $19.40 billion as against $18.52 billion in the same period last year thus registering a growth of 4.7%.