New Delhi: Amid the ongoing US–China trade war, India appears to be emerging as a beneficiary, particularly in exports to the United States, as China’s shipments to the American market have taken a sharp hit, according to trade data from both nations analysed by Mint. The latest figures for May 2025, released by China’s General Administration of Customs on 10 June and India’s Commerce Ministry on 16 June, show a clear realignment in global trade flows, with China redirecting its exports to markets like India, the 27-nation European Union, and the 10-member ASEAN bloc.