India to streamline customs processes with South Africa, Singapore, UK to boost trade
Summary
- The CBIC seeks to sign agreements to mutually recognize the country-specific accreditation programmes in India and these countries for their accredited exporters, importers, and logistics players.
NEW DELHI : India is expected to sign deals with customs authorities of Singapore, South Africa, and possibly the UK by the end of the June quarter to streamline customs processes for accredited exporters and importers as part of efforts to boost cross-border trade, said an official of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).