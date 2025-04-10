Regarding the possibility of mutual recognition of the AEO programme by India and China, Jain said, “With China, we do not have an MRA as of now. However, we have a joint action plan with BRICS nations. Under that, we are negotiating with Brazil, South Africa, Russia, and of course, BRICS now has more countries. An MRA with China may also come in due course. As and when it happens, it will be under the BRICS umbrella."