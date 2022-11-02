Traders expect higher interest rates to stay for foreseeable future

Even as Wall Street prepares to parse Chairman Jerome Powell’s statements for signs of whether the central bank might slow interest-rate increases at its next meeting in December, derivatives markets show the federal-funds rate sitting at around 3.5% for the long run. That is a full percentage point higher than the central bank’s own latest forecast. Those wagers have crept higher throughout most of the year and are now nearing levels not seen since the 2013 bond-market rout known as the “Taper Tantrum."

