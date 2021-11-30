The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has floated a consultation paper and asked for comments on 5G spectrum auction, the reserve price of spectrum band, quantum of spectrum to be auctioned, among other issues.

All the stakeholders can send their comments by 28 December.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has in September requested Trai to provide recommendations on spectrum auctions, factoring in the recent reforms in the telecom sector.

The auction for the 5G spectrum is likely to take place around April-May next year, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has recently said.

His comment assumes significance as the DoT was earlier hopeful of holding 5G auctions by the end of the current fiscal.

Giving a specific timeline for the upcoming auction will be difficult at this stage since much depends on the time Trai will take to finalise its views, the minister added.

"But, today, our estimate is by April-May. I was earlier estimating March. But, I think it will take...because consultations are complex, diverse opinions are coming...," he said.

