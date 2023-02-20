NEW DELHI : India will begin rating all its buildings based on the digital infrastructure they provide, with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) proposing to create a regulatory framework for providing digital connectivity as essential infrastructure.

This has become crucial in the wake of users preferring to work from anywhere, demanding uninterrupted digital connectivity at all times, which has been further stimulated by the launch of 5G services that offer high speed internet access.

“The emphasis of these recommendations is on providing a framework for the creation of an ecosystem for Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) to be an intrinsic part of building development plan similar to other building services such as water, electricity or fire safety system," the regulator said.

Once the framework is in place, Trai has proposed a time frame of two years mandating all existing as well as new buildings of public importance to have the rating system in place. It has also proposed to make the ratings mandatory for airports, ports, railway and metro stations, bus stations, multi-speciality hospitals, industrial parks, large commercial complexes and government buildings. For non-mandatory categories of buildings, Trai has proposed voluntary compliance.

The regulator said the infrastructure will be co-designed and co-created along with building development through collaborations among various stakeholders, including developers and builder service providers, which it refers to as property managers, besides infrastructure providers, DCI professionals and authorities at various urban or local bodies.

As an extension, Trai has mandated the upgradation of digital infrastructure in all existing government buildings, PSUs or autonomous bodies of the government, commercial buildings and public places such as airports, ports, railway stations, bus stations, metro stations or any other building decided by ministry of housing and urban affairs, in consultation with the department of telecom.

The regulator has also proposed that Model Building Bye Laws 2016 and the National Building Code of India be amended to include digital connectivity infrastructures in buildings. It has added that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) should be tasked to review existing standards and procedures of DCI for buildings which should be made part of the Code. The BIS would also prescribe standard templates which will be used by property managers for collecting building-related information and connectivity requirements of users.

Trai also recommended that digital connectivity infrastructure developed in the buildings by property managers should be accessible to all service providers on a fair, transparent, non-discriminatory and non-chargeable basis. The regulator also has suggested creating provisions under the real estate law Rera to mandate digital connectivity infrastructure inside buildings, its maintenance and timely upgradation. Additionally, Trai has suggested that the maintenance and upgrading of this DCI should be included in the agreements between builders and buyers.