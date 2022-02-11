The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today issued the consultation paper on “promoting networking and telecom equipment manufacturing (NATEM) in India, according to an official statement.

The consultation paper is available on the TRAI’s website

The rapidly growing number of data users and the upcoming technologies like 5G, Internet of things, Machine to machine communications etc. are likely to fuel the networking and telecom equipment market growth, Trai said.

This provides tremendous opportunities for NATE manufacturers to grow into a potent global player. It becomes necessary for a country to have an agile manufacturing setup for networking and telecom equipment so that value addition to the economy can be maximized, the regulator said.

TRAI issued the consultation paper to take views of stakeholders on existing concerns in NATEM. It intends to further examine measures that should be taken to meet the demand of growing market both within the country and outside.

Trai said it also seeks to solicit views on measures required for transforming the telecommunication manufacturing landscape and establish the country as an export hub.

TRAI has set March 11, 2022 as deadline for written comments, and March 25, 2022 for counter comments, if any.

