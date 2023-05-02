Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. government could become unable to pay all of its bills on time as soon as June 1 if Congress doesn’t first raise the debt limit.
President Biden on Monday invited the top Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill to meet next week to discuss raising the country’s roughly $31.4 trillion borrowing limit, the White House said soon after Ms. Yellen’s warning.
The new estimate released Monday sets a shorter timeline than forecasters had previously expected, putting the U.S. potentially just weeks away from the first default on the U.S. debt. Republicans and Democrats have been debating how to raise the debt ceiling for months, but they have so far made little progress toward reaching an agreement.
The Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan budget agency, updated its own projection on Monday after having previously forecast that the U.S. could default as soon as July. Lower-than-expected tax receipts this year create a “significantly greater risk that the Treasury will run out of funds in early June" than CBO had expected, the agency’s director said.
Ms. Yellen said the Treasury’s latest projection was still uncertain. The Treasury could ultimately be able to pay the nation’s bills for several weeks beyond early June, she said. The Treasury tends to be conservative when communicating projected deadlines for possible default.
“It is impossible to predict with certainty the exact date when Treasury will be unable to pay the government’s bills," Ms. Yellen wrote in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.).
Republicans are trying to force Democrats to agree to spending cuts in exchange for raising the borrowing limit. House GOP lawmakers approved legislation last week that would raise the limit for about a year, while also capping spending, bolstering work requirements for federal assistance and repealing some of Mr. Biden’s signature legislative accomplishments.
Democrats, who control the Senate, have largely rejected the Republican demands, arguing that Congress should raise the borrowing limit without conditions. Mr. Biden has said he would veto the House-passed legislation, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) has said he would block it in that chamber.
A White House official said Mr. Biden will reiterate to congressional leaders his view that Congress should pass a stand-alone increase in the debt limit. During the planned meeting, Mr. Biden will again say he is open to a discussion on the federal budget that is not linked to raising the debt limit, the official said.
The monthslong impasse has heightened fears that the U.S. could come to the brink of and then slide into default. U.S. government debt is a safe-haven asset around the world, and a bedrock part of the financial system that helps set interest rates across the economy.
Doubts that the U.S. could pay back buyers of its securities could therefore have wide-ranging, dangerous financial and economic consequences, including a potential global crisis, according to analysts. Missed payments on other U.S. obligations, including on Social Security benefits, could also cause economic pain across the country.
Concern about the government’s ability to pay its bills is starting to show up in corners of the bond market. Investors have piled into ultrashort term Treasury bills they expect to mature before the possibility of a default, and the price of insurance for U.S. government debt in the event of a default has gone up.
The debt limit debate comes at a fragile time for the U.S. economy, when the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to fight persistently high inflation. U.S. gross domestic product, a measure of the value of all the goods and services produced in the country, rose at a 1.1% annual rate in the first quarter, a slowdown from the previous quarter.
The Treasury technically bumped up against the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling in January. Ms. Yellen at that point said the department began using a series of special accounting maneuvers to keep paying the government’s obligations to bondholders, Social Security recipients and others.
Those measures, which include suspending investments for certain government accounts, are now expected to run out as soon as early June, Ms. Yellen said on Monday. She said Treasury would suspend the issuance of securities for state and local governments.
Republicans, led by Mr. McCarthy, have cast the coming deadline to raise the debt limit as an opportunity to try to rein in federal spending.
The legislation passed last week would return the government’s discretionary spending to fiscal year 2022 levels and cap annual spending growth at 1%, below the expected inflation rate for a decade. The CBO found that the legislation would cut budget deficits by $4.8 trillion over 10 years.
Keeping his conservative flank in line while also striking an agreement with Mr. Biden would be a challenge for Mr. McCarthy. Contacts between him and the White House have been limited, and the speaker has repeatedly called for talks.
“The only way to solve problems is you negotiate. I’m looking forward to the president changing his mind and negotiating with us," Mr. McCarthy said at a news conference during a trip to Israel on Monday, before Mr. Biden’s invitation for next week.
Mr. Biden, who recently launched his re-election bid, is trying to keep Republicans from using the debt limit as a cudgel in future spending negotiations. Many Democrats are still stung by the 2011 crisis, when they agreed to cap future spending in exchange for raising the debt limit. The standoff caused a downgrade of the U.S. credit rating and roiled financial markets.
“We pay our bills and we should do so without the reckless hostage-taking from some of the MAGA Republicans in Congress," Mr. Biden said on Monday, referring to supporters of former President Donald Trump.
If Congress doesn’t act in time, the Biden administration could take a more serious look at a number of alternative options for paying the government’s bills. Those include giving priority to payments of pre-existing debts to mitigate fallout in financial markets and minting a $1 trillion platinum coin to keep paying the government’s bills.
But Ms. Yellen and other Biden administration officials have dismissed those alternatives, arguing that they may not be possible and wouldn’t prevent economic fallout from a potential default.