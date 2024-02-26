Treasury markets are losing their shock absorber
SummaryDeclining balances in reverse repo, where funds stow their cash overnight in exchange for interest, presage a trying period in the most central market.
Participation is dwindling in a Federal Reserve program that has helped the U.S. government limit its borrowing costs, a development that many investors say presages higher interest rates and larger swings in the $26 trillion Treasury market.
