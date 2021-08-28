Yields on US government bonds fell Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank could start tapering bond purchases this year but reasserted his view that this year’s inflation surge should prove temporary.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 1.311%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 1.342% Thursday. The yield on the five-year note, which is more sensitive to changes in monetary policy, fell to 0.799% from 0.842% Thursday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, dropped immediately after the Fed released the text of Mr. Powell’s remarks, which were prepared for delivery at a virtual symposium hosted by the Kansas City Fed. They then drifted lower during the rest of the session.

Among the highlights of the speech, Mr. Powell said he was among the majority of Fed officials at the central bank’s latest policy meeting who thought that “if the economy evolved broadly as anticipated, it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace" of the Fed’s $120 billion in monthly asset purchases this year.

Investors have long looked forward to the Fed’s annual symposium—which is typically held in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park but is being held virtually for the second straight year—for clues about the central bank’s tapering plan.

However, a drumbeat of comments from other Fed officials have already made it clear that the Fed is poised to start tapering this year, draining the event of some of its drama.

Taking tapering almost for granted, investors have started to pay closer attention to any signals from the Fed about how quickly it might start raising short-term interest rates after it has wound down its bond-buying program.

On that front, Mr. Powell sounded notes of caution, saying that the Fed would certainly raise rates if higher inflation became a serious concern but also noting that premature tightening would be harmful. He also said that there was little evidence that inflation is rising beyond a relatively small group of goods and services affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the reopening of the economy.

“Powell’s speech is being interpreted as Treasury friendly," Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note to clients after Mr. Powell’s remarks. “On net, tapering remains on track and the next question is when it will be appropriate to hike."

Before Mr. Powell’s speech, Treasury yields had edged higher this week amid signs that the latest wave of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. might be starting to crest.

The yield on the 10-year note was up from 1.259% at the end of last week, though still well below the roughly 1.75% level it reached at the end of March

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.