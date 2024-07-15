Trillions in hidden debt drove China’s growth. Now it threatens its future.
Grace Zhu , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 15 Jul 2024, 06:24 PM IST
SummaryLocal governments racked up as much as $11 trillion in off-the-books debt to build industrial districts, resorts, transit systems and housing projects, including many that failed.
LIUZHOU, China—Officials were bullish about the future of their factory town in early 2019. The economy was prospering, a new industrial district was on the way and an elevated light-rail system was taking shape.
