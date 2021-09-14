Tropical Storm Nicholas flooded roadways and caused widespread power outages along parts of the Texas coast Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane overnight. Authorities warned of life-threatening flash flooding and urged residents to avoid dangerous roadways.

More than 500,000 customers in Texas were without power Tuesday morning, with nearly all outages along the eastern Gulf Coast, according to estimates from poweroutage.us.

In Harris County, the state’s most populous county that includes Houston, the storm flooded roadways, led to power outages and flung debris onto the streets, county Judge Lina Hidalgo said on Twitter. Authorities warned residents to stay in place until the storm passed and to avoid downed power lines.

Nicholas was moving past the Houston metropolitan area Tuesday morning with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles an hour and its center about 10 miles southeast of the city, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, was expected to become a tropical depression by Wednesday.

The largest danger, forecasters warned, was life-threatening flash flooding.

Wind and rain from the tropical storm will persist along the upper Texas coast throughout the day and move toward the southwestern coast of Louisiana by the afternoon. The storm is expected to bring another 5 to 10 inches of rain along the upper eastern Texas coast and to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday. Parts of central and southern Louisiana may see as much as 20 inches of rain from the storm.

Storm surge could rise as high as four feet from Port Bolivar and Galveston Bay in Texas through Cameron, La., the National Hurricane Center said. Storm surge warnings and watches were in effect in parts of Texas and Louisiana Tuesday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued disaster declarations for 17 counties Monday evening, activating emergency response personnel. Over the weekend, the state began to prepare boat teams in anticipation of heavy flooding.

In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency over the weekend as the state continues recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida devastated parts of the state and left more than one million residents without power. Power has largely been restored across the state but some areas still remain in the dark. More than 95,000 customers were without power in Louisiana Tuesday, according to poweroutage.us. The Category 4 storm last month also disrupted oil production in the Gulf of Mexico.

“The ongoing storm recovery will be a compounding threat," Mr. Edwards said Monday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.