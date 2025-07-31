Trump’s 25% tariff threat puts $87 billion in Indian exports at risk
Dhirendra Kumar 6 min read 31 Jul 2025, 02:18 PM IST
The proposed duties—linked to India’s high tariffs, non-tariff barriers, and Russia ties—could disrupt key sectors like textiles, pharma and electronics, and hurt exporters from Gokaldas to Biocon.
New Delhi: India’s $87 billion export pipeline to the US is facing fresh turbulence after President Donald Trump proposed a 25% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, escalating trade tensions just days before a pause on such duties is set to expire. The move threatens to disrupt sectors ranging from textiles and electronics to pharmaceuticals and auto parts.
