Trump’s 25% tariff threat puts $87 billion in Indian exports at risk

“Clarity will come after 12 August, when the duties on Chinese products are expected to be finalised. They were earlier raised to over 50%, but were temporarily reduced to 30%," he said. “If, after August, the duties on Chinese medical devices revert to over 50% while Indian goods face a 25% tariff, our export prospects versus China will improve. However, both the government and manufacturers will need to work on enhancing our competitiveness to offset the 6% disadvantage we face compared to Indonesian and Vietnamese competitors."