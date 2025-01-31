Trump aides hunt for 11th-hour deal to dial back Canada-Mexico tariffs
Gavin Bade , Vipal Monga , Santiago Pérez , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 31 Jan 2025, 06:54 PM IST
Summary
- Trump reiterated Thursday that tariffs are coming, even as his advisers are considering several offramps to avoid enacting universal tariffs on Mexico and Canada, people familiar with the matter say.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Trump’s advisers are considering several offramps to avoid enacting the universal tariffs on Mexico and Canada that he had pledged, according to people familiar with the matter, even as he reiterated Thursday that the tariffs are coming.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less