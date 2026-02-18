Trump announces ‘massive’ investments in US by Japan as part of $550 billion commitment — where is Tokyo investing?

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) announced that Japan was "officially, and financially" moving forward with announcing major investments in the US as part of the major bilateral trade agreement announced earlier.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Japan is now officially, and financially, moving forward with the FIRST set of Investments under its $550 BILLION Dollar Commitment to invest in the United States of America — part of our Historic Trade Deal to REVITALIZE the American Industrial Base, create HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of GREAT American Jobs, and strengthen our National and Economic Security like never before."

"Today, I am pleased to announce three TREMENDOUS Projects in the Strategic Areas of Oil & Gas in the Great State of Texas, Power Generation in the Great State of Ohio, and Critical Minerals in the Great State of Georgia," the US President added, without adding further details.

“The scale of these projects are so large, and could not be done without one very special word, TARIFFS. The Gas Power Plant in Ohio (A State I won THREE TIMES!) will be the largest in History, the LNG Facility in the Gulf of America will drive Exports, and further our Country's Energy DOMINANCE, and our Critical Minerals Facility will end our FOOLISH dependance on Foreign Sources,” he further said.

Investments worth $36 billion in minerals, oil, and gas These investments by Japan in the US, spanning critical minerals, oil and gas infrastructure, totals roughly $36 billion, reported Wall Street Journal.