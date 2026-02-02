Trump announces trade deal with India LIVE: Donald Trump to cut reciprocal tariffs to 18% on all Indian imports

US trade deal with India LIVE: United States President Donald Trump on Monday, 2 February 2026, announced that after speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two nations have finally agreed on a long-awaited trade deal.
In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump said that the United States will reduce the ‘reciprocal’ tariffs imposed on India to 18% on all imports, compared to their current 25% levels as part of the newly agreed trade deal.
“Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%,” said Trump on 2 February 2026.
Trump's announcement was released via his social media post on Truth Social.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his ‘dear friend’, President Donald Trump, for reducing the reciprocal tariffs to 18% compared to their original 25% levels.
However, no announcement has been made from either side on the additional tariffs of 25% which were imposed after 25% reciprocal tariffs on India for buying Russian oil.
“Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post on 2 February 2026.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posts, "US and India are world’s largest democracies. Both countries are natural allies. Together, India and US have huge potential to work for peace and development.
US and India have complementary strengths. Both countries can co-create technologies and co-develop solutions that will benefit the world.
Trade deal between US and India will lead to brighter future for both countries.
India-US Trade deal is a win-win deal. Citizens and industries of both countries will benefit greatly from this deal."
"India US trade deal has gone through ups and downs like a roller coaster. While devil is in the details, it removes a hanging sword over rupee, equity and rates market. Let us hope that it is a win win deal for both the countries as they have lot to gain through cooperation," said Nilesh Shah, MD Kotak Mahindra AMC.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is looking forward to working closely with US President Donald Trump as the two large economies aim to benefit the people and unlock immense opportunities via mutual cooperation.
“When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights,” said Modi in his latest post on X.
US President Donald Trump's announcement highlighted that the US-imposed reciprocal tariffs have been lowered to 18% with immediate effect, from 25% levels.
So the effective tariff reduction from the raging 50% total duty on India will now come down to 43%, until further update from either of the countries.
“We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!” said Trump in his announcement.
The US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, in a post on X, lauded the India-US trade deal announcement and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “great friend” to President Donald Trump and the relationship potential that the United States has with India is ‘limitless.’
“As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend! Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has LIMITLESS POTENTIAL!” said Ambassador Sergio Gor in his recent post on platform X.
