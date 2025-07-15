Trump bets constantly shifting tariff strategy can remake global trade

Some Trump allies acknowledge that the fast-moving trade approach has led to some mistakes or missteps where the team didn’t appear to be on the same page. One example came in May, Eissenstat said, a day after the U.S. and China arrived at a tariff truce in Geneva. The Commerce Department issued export controls prohibiting the sale of advanced microchips to China. That move, The Wall Street Journal reported, caught officials at USTR and the Treasury Department off guard and sent “mixed signals" to the Chinese, Eissenstat said.