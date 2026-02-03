US tariff cut puts Indian seafood, basmati back on America’s plate
Summary
The US will reduce the reciprocal tariffs from 25% to 18%. The 25% punitive tariff that was levied for India’s Russian oil purchase is also to go—effectively reducing US tariff on India’s exports from 50% to 18%.
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump's decision to reduce reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, after months of trade tensions, is expected to significantly boost seafood and basmati rice exports.
