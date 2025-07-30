Trump declares 25% tariff on Indian goods from 1 August—calls out high duties, Russia ties; India not to retaliate now

New Delhi: In a sharp escalation ahead of the crucial tariff deadline, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Indian goods will face a 25% tariff along with an additional penalty starting 1 August, citing high trade barriers, India’s defence and energy ties with Russia, and what he called a “lopsided” economic relationship.

In a post on his social media platform TruthSocial, Trump said, “While India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country.”

He further criticised India’s defence purchases from Russia and its role as one of the largest buyers of Russian energy, adding, “All things not good!”

Trump’s announcement comes just two days before the 1 August extended deadline for the US’s reciprocal tariff framework.

For now, New Delhi is assessing its options and reviewing the implications of the 25% duty and the additional penalty. Trump’s decision is expected to hit Indian sectors such as apparel, auto components, leather goods, and certain food exports to the US, where India has built strong market share over the years.

New Delhi maintained that both sides are engaged in bilateral trade talks and that it will sign the agreement only if India’s interests are adequately protected.

India has made it clear that while it will not retaliate, if the India-US bilateral trade agreement fails to materialise, the government could consider protective measures to safeguard the economy, a senior government official said.

“We were not negotiating on the reciprocal tariff. Our talks were focused on the bilateral trade agreement, and we went there (Washington) with that mandate only,” another Indian government official said. “Despite this (Trump’s decision), we will continue to engage with each other…”

The commerce ministry did not immediately reply to Mint’s queries.

What happens to India-US bilateral trade agreement? A US delegation is scheduled to visit New Delhi from 25 August for a decisive sixth round of talks on the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement.

A pre-harvest deal had already been finalised and placed on Trump’s desk ahead of the original 9 July deadline but remained unsigned, prompting a three-week extension to 1 August.

“The deal was on the table. It is the US that chose not to move forward. The statement makes it clear that the political direction in Washington has shifted,” the second government official said.

Trump’s post signals a hardening of the US stance, linking trade directly with foreign policy positions, particularly India’s continued engagement with Russia.

The Indian side has consistently maintained that its decisions on defence procurement and energy sourcing are based on strategic autonomy and national interest, not alignment with geopolitical blocs.

In recent rounds of trade talks, both countries made progress on a possible agreement.

The US was pressing for greater market access in agriculture—particularly dairy and genetically modified crops—along with tariff reductions on electric vehicles, wines, spirits, and processed goods.

India had sought lower duties and quota relaxations on its exports, especially textiles, marin products, gems and jewellery, chemicals, and some agricultural goods.

Experts are of the view that the sudden imposition of tariffs despite active negotiations raises concerns about the credibility of the reciprocal framework, especially when both sides had acknowledged ongoing engagement.

“There was a shared understanding that negotiations were open. Announcing tariffs unilaterally sends a conflicting message,” said Dr. Dattesh Parulekar, assistant professor of International Relations at Goa University.