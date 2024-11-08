Trump enters just as the Fed is shifting its focus
SummaryAfter its single-minded attention on bringing inflation down, the central bank has pivoted toward achieving a so-called soft landing.
With its second consecutive interest-rate cut this year, the Federal Reserve is attempting to boost the odds of a soft landing. Whether it sticks the landing could shape exactly what kind of economy Donald Trump inherits.
