The Federal Reserve doesn’t have to be an enemy of growth
A larger-than-expected September rate cut and broad reforms would make America prosperous again.
President Trump is right to call out the Federal Reserve for keeping interest rates too high and wasting money on extravagant renovations to its Washington headquarters. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent last week suggested a half-point rate cut in September and urged deeper changes at the Fed, saying that the central bank faces problems in its foundation.