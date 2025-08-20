The Federal Reserve doesn’t have to be an enemy of growth

The Fed’s models rely on lagging estimates of prices, ignore weakness in the dollar’s purchasing power, and claim Fed economists can divine the appropriate level of interest rates for an ever-changing market-based economy. To justify its $6.7 trillion in assets, the Fed asserts that banks need to maintain a high level of loans to the Fed (currently $3.3 trillion) and insists that this diversion of bank lending to the Fed doesn’t crowd out small-business loans. The Fed ignores conflicts of interest between its rate-setting function, its ownership of trillions of dollars of rate-sensitive bonds, and its invasive regulation of the banks that lend it money. It imposes layers of often-conflicting capital requirements on risk, liquidity and leverage that drive bank lending toward government and large corporations. This regulatory complexity and overkill discourages banks from offering the core working capital loans needed to fund robust supply chains.