Trump fires salvo on North American trade pact
Jason Douglas , Anthony Harrup , José de Córdoba , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 26 Nov 2024, 05:40 PM IST
SummaryIn promising 25% tariffs on all goods from Mexico and Canada, Donald Trump has signaled his intention to upend the USMCA and wring concessions on immigration and fentanyl.
Donald Trump’s new tariff pledges send a clear signal that he wants to rewrite the terms of North America’s free-trade pact and follow through with plans to hit China with tariffs, demonstrating to allies and adversaries alike that he is serious about renewing confrontation over a global trading system that he believes costs the U.S. dearly.
