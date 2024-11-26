Trump fires salvo on North American trade pact

U.S. automakers including General Motors and Ford have spent decades planning their factory footprints around free trade between the three countries. About 16% of vehicles that will be sold in the U.S. this year will have been built in Mexico, or roughly 2.5 million cars, trucks and SUVs, according to a forecast from research firm Wards Intelligence. Vehicles manufactured in Canada will account for about 7% of U.S. sales.