Trump has glossed over high prices. Republicans worry it will cost them.
Tarini Parti , Xavier Martinez , Josh Dawsey , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 03 Mar 2025, 12:26 PM IST
SummaryPresident Trump promised to lower prices on day one of his presidency. But with food costs still high, Republicans worry the economic factors that helped Trump win the election could come back to bite him.
WASHINGTON—President Trump promised during the campaign to lower prices on day one of his presidency. But with costs still high, Republicans are worried the same economic factors that helped Trump win the election could come back to bite him if inflation remains stubborn.
