Trump has struck trade deals with 2 countries ahead of July 9; what about the others? What is India's position?

As the July 9 deadline set by the Donald Trump administration approaches soon, officials have struggled to strike trade deals with a lot of countries. In almost three months, the US has been able to sign trade agreements with just two countries, with Trump and his officials hinting that a long pipeline is in place.

Countries failing to strike deals with the US within the July 9 deadline will face tariffs as was announced by Trump in April. The President however on Friday indicated that the deadline could be moved forward.

“We can do whatever we want. We could extend it. We could make it shorter. I'd like to make it shorter. I'd like to just send letters out to everybody: Congratulations, you're paying 25 per cent,” he told reporters at the White House.

Here's what you need to know about Donald Trump's trade deals.

Which countries have struck trade deals with US? As of now, only two countries — China and UK — have signed trade deals with the US.

“The [Trump] administration and China agreed to an additional understanding for a framework to implement the Geneva agreement,” a White House official said on Thursday.

That followed the talks in Geneva in May, where the US and China had agreed to reduce mutual tariffs.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Bloomberg TV on Thursday that “they [China] are going to deliver rare earths to us”, and once Beijing does that “we’ll take down our countermeasures”.

Trump signed an agreement on June 16, formally lowering some tariffs on imports from Britain as the countries continue working toward a formal trade deal.

The deal, announced by Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, reaffirmed quotas and tariff rates on British automobiles and eliminated tariffs on the U.K. aerospace sector, but the issue of steel and aluminum remains unresolved.

Trump calls off trade talks with Canada While UK and China are the only countries that have signed trade deals with the US, Trump on Friday called off discussions with China, calling it a ‘difficult country’.

Trump abruptly ended the negotiations over its tax targeting US technology firms, saying that it was a "blatant attack" and that he would set a new tariff rate on Canadian goods within the next week.

Which countries are still struggling? Majority of the trade partners of US, including South Korea, Vietnam and EU countries, are struggling to sign deals with America.

Countries like France have rejected the notion of striking a deal that favours the US, and have proposed removal of tariffs altogether. Some EU member states have also rejected the idea of a tit-for-tat tarif, and are preferring a quick deal to a perfect one.

Countries that are close to striking deals with the US India and Japan are considered to be the next countries that could strike trade deals with the US.