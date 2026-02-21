Trump hikes global tariffs from 10% to 15%; calls Supreme Court ruling ‘extraordinarily anti-American’

The US President Donald Trump announced to raise the global tariffs from 10% to 15% on Saturday, 21 February 2026 and criticised the US Supreme Court decision. He said that his administration will determine the legally permissible tariffs in the coming months as part of his agenda to strengthen the US economy.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level. During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again - GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”