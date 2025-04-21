Trump is everywhere except in the economic data
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Apr 2025, 10:27 AM IST
SummaryFears that tariffs, spending cuts and deportations would lead to recession and inflation have yet to show up in the numbers.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Imagine you didn’t follow the news or social media and watched the world only through economic data. You would not have guessed the White House changed hands in January.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less