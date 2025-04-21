Trump is everywhere except in the economic data

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal think that hiring will slow sharply this year and that inflation will shoot up. So far, there’s little evidence of either. Job growth has averaged 173,000 over the past two months combined, almost the same as that of the prior six months. The unemployment rate has averaged 4.2%, a tenth of a point higher than the prior six months. Both overall inflation and the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of underlying price pressures have averaged a tenth of a point less.