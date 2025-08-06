Trump is using tariffs to snag trillions in US investments. Is it for real?

When asked what would happen if the trading partners don’t make the investments they committed, Trump said they would pay higher tariffs. “They [The European Union] bought down the tariffs from 30% to 15%. That’s a gift, not a loan," he told CNBC, adding he could invest in anything he wants.But others, like Japan, have pushed back on the characterization of their pledges. The White House fact sheet detailing the preliminary agreement between the two countries included a $550 billion investment fund aimed at critical sectors in the U.S., including building energy infrastructure, shipping, shoring up chips, and pharmaceutical manufacturing domestically. Trump said the investment was at his discretion, with 90% of the profits going to the U.S.