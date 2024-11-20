Trump isn’t at the G-20 summit but he’s dominating the debate
SummaryForeign leaders gathered in Rio de Janeiro seem doubtful that President Biden’s trade, climate and security policies will endure.
RIO DE JANEIRO—When Brazilian President Luiz Inácio “Lula" da Silva called for “more multilateralism" at the opening of the Group of 20 nations summit on Monday, the remark appeared aimed at someone who wasn’t in the room: Donald Trump.
