Mint Primer | How will the blue tsunami in the US mid-terms benefit India?

US President Donald Trump suffered an unprecedented blow in the US mid-term elections, losing the Republican trifecta—control of the executive, the Senate and the House of Representatives.
Mint explains how the new balance of power could play out for India and the rest of the world.
Will Trump end the Iran war?
US vice-president J.D. Vance blamed the Iran war singularly for his party’s electoral drubbing. Trump, too, acknowledged it, although in passing. With the Democrats now controlling Congress, the expectation is that Trump will hold back his aggressive instincts and opt for a negotiated settlement to the Iran war.