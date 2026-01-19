One year of Trump 2.0: The twists and turns that impacted India and Indians
Since returning to office in January 2025, Donald Trump has used many tools from tariffs, to tighter borders, and military interventions. Many of which has hit India significantly.
In just one year, US President Donald Trump has upended the global order, using his historic return as arguably the world’s most powerful leader to treat friends, foes and allies alike to achieve desirable results. His most potent tool is tariffs, though he hasn’t shied away from political and military interventions either.