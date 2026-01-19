An analysis by the National Foundation for American Policy reveals that H-1B visa approvals for initial employment at the top 25 companies have declined by 19% year-over-year in FY25. Indian-based IT firms have been particularly hit. Overall, the top seven Indian companies had only 4,573 H-1B visas approved, representing a 37% year-on-year decline. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) witnessed a decline of 41.7%. Trump's second term has moved with full force on tariffs, immigration, and an aggressive assertion of America's power over the world. India has been particularly hit in matters related to trade and immigration, for which the country will have to keep finding alternative markets to reduce risks from overdependence on the US. Nandita Venkatesan contributed to this story.